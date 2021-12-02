Hey, kaido Launches B2B Gift-Giving Platform for Employee and Client Appreciation
The platform engages recipients to choose a gift from a selection thoughtfully curated for themBROOKLYN, N.Y. , UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey, kaido is excited to announce the launch of a new B2B gifting platform just in time for the holidays. The female-founded, Arab American startup employs technology that makes recognizing clients and employees stress-free, while preserving thoughtfulness.
The Hey, kaido platform makes it easy to send holiday gifts at scale, even at the last minute, without needing shipping addresses. Effective gift-giving campaigns can provide a measurable return for the company by showing recipients they are truly heard and appreciated.
A survey from the American Psychological Association found that “employees who feel valued are more likely to report better physical and mental health, as well as higher levels of engagement, satisfaction and motivation, compared to those who do not feel valued by their employers. Almost all employees (93 percent) who reported feeling valued said they are motivated to do their best at work, and 88 percent reported feeling engaged.”
Hey, kaido provides an interactive platform for a personalized gifting experience built with a given company’s culture in mind and customized to the company's brand and objectives. By using the company’s logo, fonts, colors and voice in the digital gifting experience, the gifts feel hand-selected by the company and the gesture is received as authentic, intentional and memorable.
Hey, kaido has conducted extensive research on the most desirable gifts to build a curation of 1,000+ physical items, digital subscriptions, niche gift cards, charity donations, local experiences and more. It prioritizes quality, aesthetic and functionality and sources from local, artisanal and minority-owned/female-founded/social businesses whenever possible. Gift selections are curated to appeal to a range of interests and minimize waste (i.e., gifts that will be used, not thrown out or gather dust on a shelf).
Customized gift notifications are instantly sent to employees via email, Slack or text for a personalized gifting experience. Recipients choose their favorite gift and input their preferred shipping address and Hey, kaido takes care of the rest.
“We don't believe in a one-gift-fits-all philosophy. Receiving a gift should make you feel understood and truly cared for, like ‘this gift was chosen just for me,’ not a check box obligation,” said Rania El-Ghezzaoui, the Co-founder and CEO of Hey, kaido. “Bulk gift sends like fruit baskets, mass-produced wine, swag or gift cards fall flat, are impersonal and tend to be wasteful. Your employees and clients are remarkably diverse, so why not leverage a gifting motion that celebrates, not diminishes, that?”
Beyond sending gifts ad hoc, the Hey, kaido platform also provides end-to-end reporting with insights on trends, the percentage of gifts claimed, real-time gift order status and more. Instant feedback is provided through thank you notes that recipients fill out when selecting their gift.
Hey, kaido is the perfect choice for highly distributed workforces and client bases, employees working from home or even employees still working in an office setting.
Hey, kaido is the perfect choice for highly distributed workforces and client bases, employees working from home or even employees still working in an office setting.
