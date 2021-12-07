Cloud-based marketing agency innovates and accelerates international growth in the Middle East

About

About UP THERE, EVERYWHERE UP THERE, EVERYWHERE is the world’s first global cloud-based full-service branding, marketing and digital agency. Working in distributed teams around the world and using the latest cloud-based software tools, UP serves global and domestic clients in multiple business segments from life science, medical device and health, to place branding, industrial and consumer. UP offers creative, strategic and digital services covering market research and analysis; branding, identity and communications; website and ecommerce site development; inbound, content and social media marketing; as well as films, webinars and large events. Today the agency has Creative Hub facilities in Stockholm, Uppsala, Hamburg, Zurich, Amsterdam, London, Guildford, New York and Shanghai. UP was established in Stockholm, Sweden in January 2011 by Julian Stubbs and Eric Dowell, and today has over 200 people globally.

