Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,922 in the last 365 days.

Global Immersive Art Series Arrives in North America

After Global Acclaim

Each venue receives a fully installed multimedia presentation that envelopes the guest in an experience of sound, light and movement thus allowing these classic artworks to literally come alive”
— Mark Zurevinski
THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After strong global demand, Universal Exhibition Group Inc. (UEG) (www.universalexhibition.net) has arrived in North America with its one of a kind Immersive Arts Series (IAS). Welcoming more than 2.5 million visitors in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, UEG has decided to introduce its exclusive digital experience to the American market.

The US premiere of The Immersive Art Series has been launched at the prestigious The Leonardo Science Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has quickly captured the local audience receiving rave reviews from all.

IAS is a multi-sensory exhibition package offering five unique, fully curated experiences. Each experience lasting between 30 and 60 minutes in length allows endless combinations of presentation resulting in some 200 hours of programming! The one of a kind setup allows any title to be played at any time without changing the hardware set up through multiple installations.

“Each venue receives a fully installed multimedia presentation that envelopes the guest in a curated experience with sound, light and movement thus allowing these classic artworks to literally come alive. Our experiences are entertaining, educational, immersive while being family friendly,” says Mark Zurevinski, Global Producer for Universal Exhibition Group Inc..

This combination of high-end technologies and classical art has already become very popular all over the world. IMMERSIVE ART is a new level of interaction between the artwork and the viewer. That approach to presentation design, or a genre of art incorporates total "engagement" of a visitor.

 This hybrid, synthesis of classical art and high-end technologies transforms the very concept of the space and object. Immersive art interacts not only with audience’ eyesight and hearing, but go further, far beyond the usual perception. It plunges the viewer into a world that stretches in all directions, at the same time. 
https://www.universalexhibition.net/exhibition/immersive-art-series/
 

Please contact for further information:

Mark Zurevinsky
Universal Exhibition Group Inc
+1 807-630-6010
mark@universalexhibition.net

You just read:

Global Immersive Art Series Arrives in North America

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.