Global Immersive Art Series Arrives in North America
After Global Acclaim
Each venue receives a fully installed multimedia presentation that envelopes the guest in an experience of sound, light and movement thus allowing these classic artworks to literally come alive”THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After strong global demand, Universal Exhibition Group Inc. (UEG) (www.universalexhibition.net) has arrived in North America with its one of a kind Immersive Arts Series (IAS). Welcoming more than 2.5 million visitors in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, UEG has decided to introduce its exclusive digital experience to the American market.
The US premiere of The Immersive Art Series has been launched at the prestigious The Leonardo Science Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has quickly captured the local audience receiving rave reviews from all.
IAS is a multi-sensory exhibition package offering five unique, fully curated experiences. Each experience lasting between 30 and 60 minutes in length allows endless combinations of presentation resulting in some 200 hours of programming! The one of a kind setup allows any title to be played at any time without changing the hardware set up through multiple installations.
“Each venue receives a fully installed multimedia presentation that envelopes the guest in a curated experience with sound, light and movement thus allowing these classic artworks to literally come alive. Our experiences are entertaining, educational, immersive while being family friendly,” says Mark Zurevinski, Global Producer for Universal Exhibition Group Inc..
This combination of high-end technologies and classical art has already become very popular all over the world. IMMERSIVE ART is a new level of interaction between the artwork and the viewer. That approach to presentation design, or a genre of art incorporates total "engagement" of a visitor.
This hybrid, synthesis of classical art and high-end technologies transforms the very concept of the space and object. Immersive art interacts not only with audience’ eyesight and hearing, but go further, far beyond the usual perception. It plunges the viewer into a world that stretches in all directions, at the same time.
https://www.universalexhibition.net/exhibition/immersive-art-series/
