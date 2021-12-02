Board of Public Works approves funding for clean water and the Chesapeake Bay

Grants will reduce pollution, improve drinking water system

BALTIMORE (Dec. 2, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $4 million in grants this week to reduce water pollution and improve a drinking water system. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired yesterday’s meeting.

“These are smart investments to protect public health and the environment,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Rehabilitating Luke’s aging sewer system, improving the drinking water system in Westernport and upgrading the Lewistown wastewater treatment plant help deliver on our clean and safe water commitments while boosting the economy locally and across the state.”

The following projects were approved:

Lewistown Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrade project – Frederick County A $2,466,000 Bay Restoration Fund grant to Frederick County will help fund the construction of an Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrade at the Lewistown Wastewater Treatment Plant. Upon completion of the upgrade the new wastewater treatment plant will reduce nutrients to the Upper Monocacy River and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Westernport Water Distribution Improvements Phase IV project – Allegany County Water Supply Financial Assistance grants totaling $1,141,941 to the Town of Westernport will help fund the replacement of the aging water distribution system throughout the town, including the installation of water meters, storage tanks and pumps. The project helps to protect public health and conserve drinking water. The project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Town of Luke Landslide Sewer Line Repair project – Allegany County Grants totaling $488,468 – a $488,000 Chesapeake Bay Water Quality Assistance program and grant and a $468 Bay Restoration Fund grant – to the Town of Luke will fund a rehabilitation of the town’s aging sewer system. A landslide damaged a portion of the collection system, which also needs to be repaired. This project is consistent with Maryland’s climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives through the reduction of runoff that is exacerbated by increased precipitation or flooding events.

New Windsor Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrade project – Carroll County A $30,604 Bay Restoration Fund grant to the Town of New Windsor will fund the planning for construction of an Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrade at the New Windsor Wastewater Treatment Plant. Upon construction completion the new wastewater treatment plant will reduce nutrients to Dickenson Run and ultimately to the Chesapeake Bay. Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

