Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing on Legislation to Improve Home Repair and Weatherization Programs

ROYERSFORD – December 2, 2021 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Nikil Saval to host a virtual hearing on Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. on legislation to improve home repairs programs in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will be held Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. virtually on Zoom. Interested participants can register in advance by clicking here.

The policy hearing will feature first-hand accounts from Pennsylvanians who experience living in the Commonwealth’s aging housing stock. The Policy Committee will also discuss a proposal to develop a statewide, comprehensive home repair program that can keep Pennsylvanians housed in safe homes, stabilize communities, and reduce energy use and utility bill burdens all while creating jobs in a growing industry.

The hearing will also be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

