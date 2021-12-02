Small Business Advocate – CAP Office

The Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) is hiring a Small Business Advocate. This is a full-time position located at the University of Vermont and is offered in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Small Business Advocate serves as an integral part of CAP and the Small Business Initiative by providing support to businesses seeking assistance with questions about Vermont’s legal requirements of businesses and assisting in resolving complaints. The Small Business Advocate also coordinates and implements services, programs, and educational projects with a focus on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

More information about CAP can be found here.

To learn more about this position, including how to apply, visit www.uvmjobs.com/postings/49129

Last modified: December 2, 2021