Delaware Climate Action Plan Virtual Presentations Scheduled Dec. 6 and 9

DNREC to Provide Overview of Strategies to Minimize Emissions, Maximize Resilience

Delawareans interested in strategies for minimizing emissions and maximizing resilience to the impacts of climate change identified in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan have two opportunities to learn more at upcoming presentations from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The presentations will be available in both English and Spanish.

Gov. John Carney released Delaware’s Climate Action Plan Nov. 4.

The Plan, which builds off decades of work, was created to:

Help Delaware meet its current commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26% from 2005 levels by 2025;

Integrate actions for both minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and maximizing resilience to climate change impacts;

Set Delaware on a course for continuing climate action in the decades ahead.

“Delaware’s Climate Action Plan identifies practical strategies we can take to maximize our state’s resilience to climate change impacts and minimize planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “It builds off past and present work. The strategies are ambitious, but attainable, and can be implemented over time, as resources, data and partnerships develop.”

The presentation will begin with opening remarks from Secretary Garvin, followed by a review of the climate impacts in Delaware and how the public and state agencies contributed to creating the Climate Action Plan.

The presentation will then highlight actions and strategies for minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and maximizing our resilience to climate change impacts identified in the Plan, as well as look at next steps and guiding principles for implementation.

Time permitting, presenters will be able to answer questions that participants may have.

The presentation will be offered twice. The first presentation will take place Monday, Dec. 6, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A link to registration for the Dec. 6 presentation is available from de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

The second presentation will take place Thursday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration for the Dec. 9 presentation is available from de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

Attendees who wish to use the Spanish translator or closed-captioning will need to download the most-up-to date version of Zoom prior to the presentation.

