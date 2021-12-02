Pink Print Announces New ‘Build Business Credit Like a Boss’ Course
Banks and Pink Print on a collective mission to help minority women entrepreneurs build business credit and find success.UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stormi Banks, founder of Pink Print, which helps first time entrepreneurs garner success in getting business funding, is excited to announce an all-new ‘Build Business Credit Like a Boss’ course.
The ‘Build Business Credit Like a Boss’ course was designed to offer first -time entrepreneurs everything they need to help them build their respective business credit portfolios. The knowledge acquired is then used to apply it to seek business funding. Business credit allows companies to preserve its cash flow, increase lines of credit, purchase company items and lease office property and vehicles.
The course offers an eBook, which offers insight on how to get your business funded using business credit, including how to legally build business credit within 90 days from scratch. Also included is a list of credit cards which can be opened with no personal guarantees, websites for thousands of grants applications which can be applied for, business resources and much more.
“I wanted to uplift minority women who do not have access to readily available resources,” said Banks. “It was important for me to educate myself in this sector so I could find success and share that with others.”
Banks has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but always remained true to her core family values in giving back to the community. She sets out to help aspiring entrepreneurs, but especially minority women business owners. Nearly 94% of businesses fail because of a lack of funding and not having established financial literacy. Banks and Pink Print is determined to help them find success and thrive by forming a network of successful entrepreneurs and business owners.
“The idea of ‘community’ comes naturally from having a lot of siblings,” Banks stated. “We should always be ready to give to others, The stronger our community the stronger our impact.” For more information about Banks, Pink Print and the new ‘Build Business Credit Like a Boss’ course, please visit https://pinkprint.net/
About Stormi Banks
Stormi Banks, CEO of Pink Print, is the founder of the “Build Business Credit Like a Boss” Course, which is a course that teaches how to leverage your business credit to get funding to young female aspiring entrepreneurs. To join her program, take advantage of a new initial offer: Business Credit Course - $78 - Helping Businesses Build Their Credit, visit: https://pinkprint.net/products/business-credit-course-preorder
