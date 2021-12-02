Expounding Scriptures to counter misinterpreted ones
Proving Church of Christ’s conclusions wrongCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pious people conform to the different practices that their respective churches preach; doctrines are believed to secure salvation. However, there is a multitude of false doctrines rampant in today’s churches. Ronald Craig, in his book "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ," debunks the doctrines practiced by the Church of Christ.
Author Ronald Craig boldly protests the questionable teachings of the Church of Christ, claiming the practiced doctrines are falsehoods. Ron uses biblical passages to counter such false doctrines floating around the church.
Water-baptism, for one, is pointed out to be a heresy. Ron refutes this church practice with how it is concluded to regenerate the sinner’s spirit. Water-baptism is frequently discussed in Scripture passages, and Ron thoroughly expounds these to prove false the Church of Christ’s conclusion regarding water-baptism. This and several other beliefs and practices born out of misinterpreted biblical passages are cited in "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ."
Author Ronald Craig began the Gospel ministry in 1970, at the age of 25. He got a Bachelor of Arts degree and later went to a Charismatic Bible School. Ron has been a home-church pastor for over 20 years now. He is also a Christian book writer and has already published 9 Bible Study books to date, with two YouTube Bible-teaching channels.
What everyone needs to know about the teachings of the Church of Christ are unveiled in Ronald Craig’s "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ." Grab a copy on leading online bookstores Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble.
