World Spa & Wellness Awards 2022 organised by Professional Beauty Group, are open for entries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Beauty Group announces the upcoming edition of the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2022 which will take place in London on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hospitality and wellness businesses are encouraged to enter for a chance to be recognised as one of the leading spas in Western Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.
Launched in 2012, the World Spa & Wellness Awards recognise and reward the excellence of care, service and standards and serve to inspire spas around the world, helping to raise global industry standards. Organised by UK-based Professional Beauty Group, which have organised spa and beauty awards and exhibitions for the past 30 years, the World Spa & Wellness Awards incorporate a thorough and independent judging process in which all spas are assessed by experienced industry professionals.
This year’s group of winners included TIA Wellness in Vietnam, Six Senses Spa at Porto Elounda Golf & Spa Resort in Greece, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai, Cartesiano Urban Wellness Center in Mexico, Spa at Resort Ragaz in Switzerland, Lapinha in Brazil, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda in Italy, and Kay Pennington from Aqua Sana in England as the spa leader of the year.
Three new categories have been added to the awards this year to further recognise the individuals and teams who make a difference in the sector. New additions include Spa Group of the Year – any spa business that falls within a group structure that has one or more other companies that are owned (directly or indirectly) by a single parent company; and Independent Spa Business of the Year – any spa business that can make its own decisions without having to put them through another party. In addition, there is the Outstanding Contribution to the Spa Industry, which merits recognition either for achievement during their spa career or a significant contribution to the spa industry as a whole.
The 14 categories for the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2022 are: Spa of the Year: Asia & Australasia, Spa of the Year: Eastern Europe, Spa of the Year: Middle East & Africa, Spa of the Year: North & South America, Hotel Spa of the Year: Western Europe & Scandinavia, Resort Spa of the Year: Western Europe & Scandinavia, Day Spa of the Year: Western Europe & Scandinavia, Team of the Year, Spa Leader of the Year, Sustainable Spa of the Year, Worldwide Health & Wellness Destination of the Year, Spa Group of the Year, Independent Spa Business of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to the Spa Industry.
All spa entrants are assessed by a panel of highly experienced, global, industry judges who look at everything from customer service, treatment quality and ongoing training and education, to retailing, customer journey and marketing initiatives. The organisation allows recommendations from the public for their favourite spas so they can be taken into consideration for the awards.
The awards are free to enter, and the deadline is December 23, 2021. Applications are submitted online.
