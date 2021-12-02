Hotels Etc. Now Providing White Labels for Companies Seeking to Enhance Employee Benefits
Companies that establish a private label will have access to more than 1 million discounts from around the world
We are excited to help out membership clubs, employee benefit programs, and CUG websites with our white label systems to help them increase retention rates.”LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Launched in 1996, Hotels Etc. has become one of the largest discount companies in the United States, offering more than 2 million discounts and selling more than 4 million members in over 141 countries.
— Shawn Pigg
Now, Hotels Etc., which specializes in negotiating amazing, diverse deals, is offering its expertise for businesses seeking a private, white-label for its products and services.
White-label is a business model where the concept or product is created, managed, and serviced by the mother company – in this case, Hotels Etc. – and is available for promotion and marketing.
For companies that want to enhance their employee benefits and incentives, a white label operated by Hotels Etc. can provide them with deals on travel, hotels, attractions, cruises, theme parks, and more.
Among the products that Hotels Etc. can provide is a private label travel website, a private-label booking engine, and private label hotel bookings. Plus, Hotels Etc. offers deals up to 70 percent off public rates.
For private labels offerings, Hotels Etc. negotiates and manages every discount. A company’s private label will receive access to more than 1 million online and offline discounts from around the world.
In addition, Hotels Etc. will develop a closed user group website for businesses using its white label program.
Businesses can select from several different white-label platforms to help them reach their goals and Hotels Etc. offers several different pricing options depending on which system a business selects.
To learn more about Hotels Etc.’s private label program, visit hotelsetc.com/private-label-program.
About Hotels Etc.
Hotels Etc. is a private membership club that has negotiated around 1 million online and offline
businesses in over 141 countries. We are a membership-based company, which can also be called a closed user group. We strive to bring the best-negotiated discounts and, in return, also supply those discounts to our members and business clients for employee benefits, private labels and
even fundraising.
