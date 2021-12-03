NQF Begins Annual Review of Quality Measures for Use in 19 Federal Programs
Public commenting period on Measures Under Consideration list will close on December 9WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Measure Applications Partnership (MAP), began reviewing performance measures that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is considering for use in 19 federal health programs. These pay-for-performance and public reporting programs affect the healthcare of more than 60 million Americans enrolled in Medicare as well as care providers. The MAP is a public-private partnership that has annually convened since 2011 by National Quality Forum (NQF) and is funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The full list of Measures Under Consideration (MUC) is available for public comment until 6:00 PM ET on December 9.
NQF brings together representatives of Quality Measurement, Research, and Improvement, Purchasers, Providers, Public/Community Health Agency, Health Professionals, Health Plans, Consumers and Suppliers in convening the MAP. The forum’s careful balance of these stakeholder interests ensures that the federal government will receive varied and thoughtful input on performance measure selection. MAP involves approximately 150 healthcare leaders and experts representing nearly 90 private-sector organizations, as well as liaisons from three federal agencies. This year, NQF has also convened the first MAP Health Equity Advisory Group to provide input on the MUC list with the goal of reducing health differences closely linked with social determinants of health.
The MAP will deliver its final recommendations to CMS by February 2022 and publish more detailed reports in March. The MAP processes are transparent, with all meetings open to the public and reports and other materials made available on NQF’s website. Throughout the review period, MAP working groups will host meetings to discuss the MUC list and every public comment received prior to finalizing recommendations:
• 12/8/21 MAP Rural Health Advisory Group
• 12/9/21 MAP Health Equity Advisory Group
• 12/14/21 MAP Clinician Workgroup
• 12/15/21 MAP Hospital Workgroup
• 12/16/21 MAP PAC/LTC Workgroup
• 1/19/22 MAP Coordinating Committee
NQF encourages anyone interested in receiving the most up-to-date information and notifications related to upcoming MAP activities to sign-up for project alerts.
###
About National Quality Forum
The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.
Kiyan Pirgheybi
National Quality Forum
+1 202-478-9326
press@qualityforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn