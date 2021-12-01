Governor Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long Announce Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund

ARPA-funded program will provide support for community-level mental health services

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long on Wednesday announced the creation of a Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund to support the delivery of mental health services in Delaware communities.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The federal legislation was supported in Congress by Delaware’s congressional delegation – U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester – and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Visit de.gov/rescueplan to learn more about how Delaware is investing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

“Now more than ever, we know the importance of providing access to quality mental health services for Delawareans in need,” said Governor Carney. “This Community-based Mental Health Services Fund will help community health care providers, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions provide those services, and strengthen the communities they serve. Thank you to members of our federal delegation and President Joe Biden for providing these important resources.”

Nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and for-profit providers that provide community-based mental health services in Delaware may apply for funding through the program. Applicants should review Delaware’s Developmental Framework to make Delaware a trauma-informed state.

Click here to view the Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund application.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 6:00 p.m. on January 15, 2022 to be considered for funding.

“This fund provides much needed resources for persons with behavioral health challenges in order to give families access to early intervention and quality treatment to support their loved ones. As a nurse and Chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium, I am committed to making Delaware a leader in providing access to quality behavioral health services to truly help people. This investment is a critical support for our healthcare providers, non-profits and faith-based institutions to deliver services and breakdown stigma,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “Thank you to our federal delegation and President Joe Biden for their commitment to get Delawareans the help they deserve, and a behavioral health system that works for everyone.”

“Access to affordable, quality mental health services should be available to everyone – no matter their income or zip code,” said Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester. “Far too often, we focus on the physical symptoms of the pandemic; however, we must not overlook the mental health challenges faced by so many during difficult times. As the pandemic continues to take its toll on our nation and here in Delaware, we are proud of Governor Carney’s commitment to helping all Delawareans get the help that they need.”

###