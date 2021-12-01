Shop New Hampshire Fish and Game for Exciting Outdoor Gifts

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 1, 2021

Concord, NH – If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event will take place on Saturday, December 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will be asking for this season including Hike Safe cards, gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses, and the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise such as the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. New this year, art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original, one-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer. Anglers and collectors alike will appreciate Schafermeyer’s bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.

If you can’t make Shop WILD Saturday, the gifts outdoor enthusiasts really want are just a click away. Visit www.wildnh.com for customer favorites including:

Gift Certificates for 2022 Fishing or Hunting Licenses – Our most popular item! Redeem at any license agent, use it at Fish and Game Department headquarters or online. Order by mail or call (603) 271-3422 to order by phone. (Gift certificates are available now; 2022 license sales start December 15.)

Hike Safe Card – Perfect for the hiker, kayaker, climber, or skier on your list. It supports Fish and Game search and rescue efforts and exempts the holder from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs. 2022 Hike Safe card sales started in November and are valid for one year beginning January 1, 2022.

2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar – The Department’s award-winning calendar ($12.00) features photography of local wildlife and includes hunting and fishing seasons and other outdoor adventure dates.

Gift Subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal – The full-color, bi-monthly magazine that explores New Hampshire’s wildlife and outdoor recreation with no advertising. A great gift idea at just $12 for one year (six issues) or $20 for two years. Discover what’s WILD in the Granite State.

Every purchase supports the Department’s work conserving and managing the Granite State’s natural resources and includes free shipping. Order now and complete your shopping list!