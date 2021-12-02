ADOREYES Launches Canada Inspired Holiday Beauty Duo with Award-Winning Eyelash and Brow Serums
From the Rocky Mountains, Canadian landmarks, and iconic animals of Canada, this Canadian duo is a perfect holiday gift for all beauty lovers.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADOREYES, a creator of award-winning ADOREYES Plus Lashes & Brows enhancing serums, announced a launch of a Canada inspired Holiday Beauty set.
Unique Canada themed bundle includes ADOREYES Plus Lashes & Brows enhancing serums enclosed in iconic Canadian Holiday themed packaging. From the Rocky Mountains, Canadian landmarks, and iconic animals of Canada, this duo delivers unmatched performance with the first on the market Triple Peptide Complex formula to revitalize, thicken and strengthen eyelashes and eyebrows from the root to the tip on each stage of growth.
ADOREYES Holiday Duo set is currently distributed across professional beauty salons and spas in Canada, the USA, Australia and New Zealand and can also be ordered online by professional stockists at www.adoreyes.com. There is only a limited amount of holiday gift sets available until December 31st for a retail price of only $99 and exclusive discounts offered to the resellers.
ADOREYES Canada Themed Holiday Duo Set Details:
- Includes the award-winning ADOREYES Plus Lashes & Brows Enhancing serums
- Features the first on the market Triple Peptide Complex to revitalize, thicken and strengthen eyelashes and eyebrows
- Cruelty-free, vegan, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrance-free
- Unique Canada inspired holiday gift packaging
- Formulated and made in Canada cosmetics
ADOREYES, a professional beauty brand for natural beauty, emerged in the Canadian landscape during the most challenging time at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Despite all obstacles, it became a leader in the Canadian market and expanded to the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.
With the growing demand for their products, ADOREYES decided to utilize their recognition to bring light to multiple causes, such as the breast cancer awareness campaign and support for local fundraisers. As many ingredients contribute to our well-being, ADOREYES educates about the benefits and risks of many ingredients used in cosmetics that can impact our health to reach a consensus that beauty shouldn't come at all cost. Empowering women and their own perception of their beauty is an ultimate value at the company's core.
"As a Canadian beauty brand, we wanted to pay tribute to Canada as our home and to the loyal beauty community that supported us from the beginning of the company's launch. We're Canadian, and our products are formulated and made in Canada. Offering Canada themed bundle at a discounted price will make a perfect Canadian gift this holiday season," said Orest Haluszka, Head of Business Development and Design at ADOREYES.
ADOREYES also created a Made in Canada holiday gift guide to support Canadian businesses and made in Canada products. ADOREYES hopes to bring awareness about the Canadian brands, their strengths, and values while shoppers can support their local markets.
ABOUT ADOREYES
ADOREYES is a Canadian beauty brand founded on the principle of empowering women by discovering their full natural potential. Embracing and enhancing natural features is at the heart of the company's philosophy. ADOREYES core value is to deliver science-based, results-oriented, professional-grade cosmetics with meaningful ingredients that create an integral formula to natural beauty. Working with Toronto based scientists and formulators, ADOREYES created a first on the market Triple Peptide Complex lash and brow serums acting on all three hair growth phases to boost the appearance of eyelashes and eyebrows. ADOREYES cosmetics are cruelty-free, vegan, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and fragrance-free.
MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Haluszka| +1 416 566 2664| natalia@adoreyes.com
###
Natalia Haluszka
ADOREYES
+1 4165662664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other