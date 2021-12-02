FirstQ Store to drive Quantum Adoption. Aggregator Plug and Play Commercialization Store launched by CogniFrame.
CogniFrame announces the public beta of its FirstQ Store; the aggregator plug and play commercialization store for near quantum and quantum ready applications.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CogniFrame announced today the public beta of its FirstQ Store; the aggregator plug and play commercialization store for near quantum and quantum ready applications.
This patent pending aggregator quantum store consists of a desktop application that works on Windows, Mac and Linux and a registration portal. The store supports plug and play commercial scale solutions for a select few pre-defined use cases and access to near quantum and quantum hardware. Clients can access solutions for the pre-defined use cases via the desktop app based on user profile and upload data and receive results for the selected use cases all from within the secure desktop app. Developers can use the app to submit QUBO’s or circuits and access the quantum hardware and build and test applications. Users can view the status of their jobs continually and results are available for download from within the desktop app. Through our collaboration with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, we are commercializing several of our existing Near Quantum Solutions on Toshiba’s Simulated Bifurcation Machine (SBM).
“We are excited to support the first real commercialization of quantum inspired applications using Toshiba’s SBM said Mr. Shunsuke Okada, Director, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation. “Originated from Toshiba’s research on quantum computers, the SBM is a practical and ready-to-use ISING machine that solves large scale combinatorial optimization problems at high speed. Our SBM team has worked closely with CogniFrame to bring the SBM performance to users worldwide. This is an important milestone and validation of the SBM platform for large scale commercial deployment. We continue to work with global SBM partners to solve the real-world problems” he added.
“Unlike existing platforms that primarily offer access to hardware and programming options, we offer a true commercialization platform supporting a plug and play model with access to a ready and growing market through our partnerships with several leading IT services providers, research and educational institutions and other partners globally. With access to production grade SBM and a 100 Qubit Gate Simulators supported via desktop access on Windows, Mac and Linux we offer a true cross platform experience” said Vish Ramakrishnan, CEO CogniFrame.
“It also solves one of the biggest challenges for Quantum Start Ups – how to make money from their innovation” he continued.
Pre-defined commercial scale solutions tested with clients across verticals are currently available on a plug and play basis allowing for easy adoption of quantum by institutions thus de-risking their adoption of quantum. FirstQ also serves as a monetization platform for startups and enables researchers, scientists and developers to build, test and deploy solutions. New scalable solutions ready for commercialization will be added regularly and can be added at any time by anyone. The platform provides tools to assist algorithm development and guides for building QUBO’s or Gate Circuits, etc. FirstQ also offers pre-processing services upon request. Registration is now available via www.cogniframe.com or www.firstqstore.com.
About CogniFrame
CogniFrame, based in Toronto, Canada, solves NP Hard and other complex optimization, machine learning and simulation problems. It works with leading HPC and Quantum hardware providers to build and run proprietary algorithms and solutions that deliver immediate measurable value and help de-risk adoption of Near Quantum & Hybrid Quantum solutions by institutions globally. CogniFrame is a quantum pioneer and member of Quantum Industry Canada. It has launched the FirstQ Store (www.firstqstore.com), the first of its kind aggregator plug and play commercialization store for near quantum and quantum ready applications. For more information email us: info@cogniframe.com URL: www.cogniframe.com
Vish Ramakrishnan
CEO
+1 888-416-4994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn