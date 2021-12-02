Pro-peace Initiatives From Sulkava, Finland and Brooklyn, New York Announce Cross-Promotional Collaboration.

I Declare World Peace and Peace Invaders

Groups plan to create and use new synergy to promote world peace

World peace is up to us, individually” — Rita C. Gelber

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the global, power-of-intention, Brooklyn based, I Declare World Peace art project, designed to raise international peace awareness, and Peace Invaders, a Finnish peace organization that “aims to harness the power of technology and media to be used in conflict transformation”, are happy to announce their cross-promotional collaboration in order to (i) increase global peace consciousness and (ii) take concrete steps to advance world peace.

New York Photographer Rita Gelber, president and co-founder of the I Declare World Peace project, was animated about the collaboration: “Our cross-promotional collaboration with Peace Invaders will provide another avenue to disseminate not only the idea of peace, but useful information about the economic and social benefits of peace for all humanity. We are optimistic that this new synergistic effort will add power and credibility to the messages conveyed by not only our respective projects but by all pro-peace initiatives around the world. We are really happy about this development.”

Reached at her home by telephone in Sulkava, Finland, Hanna Partanen, the co-founder, and executive director of Peace Invaders, who, along with her sister Susanna Partanen and colleague Ella-Roosa Tenhunen, conceived of Peace Invaders in 2016, was equally enthusiastic. “Our cross-promotional collaboration with I Declare World Peace, coming just as Peace Invaders is developing its approach - one that uses a broad variety of means to unite technologists, artists, conflict transformation specialists and scholars in an effort to innovate new peace-building tools and to advance the growth of a viable ‘peacetech’ industry worldwide – is perfectly timed. Our collaboration will magnify the pro-peace synergies of our respective efforts. Peace Invaders shares the I Declare World Peace project’s view that peace is both possible and achievable.”

Partanen and Gelber each acknowledged that their collaboration is in its infancy. While each project will preserve its own individual approach to “raising global peace consciousness”, according to Gelber, they each pledged mutual support. “From our side,” Gelber noted, “as a starting point, we will be making our growing network of social media followers fully aware of the wonderful efforts of Peace Invaders.”

Partanen echoed Gelber’s sentiments. “This collaboration will enable each of us to maximize the all-important message of peace, as well as to advance concrete steps toward peace, which of course is the goal of our respective initiatives.”

# # #

The I Declare World Peace project is explained at https://ideclareworldpeace.org

The Peace Invaders initiative is explained at https://www.peaceinvaders.fi

I Declare World Peace - Hanna