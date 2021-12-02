Give the Gift of Sight - Vision Buddy: The World’s First TV Focused Device for the Visually Impaired

Vision Buddy Logo Couple embrace each other using Vision Buddy to see faces Vision Buddy headset

How this single device is changing the world of assistive technology and the lives of those who use it.

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thinking of what gift to give parents or loved ones this year that won’t get immediately thrown in the garage? If there’s someone in the family dealing with an eye condition that causes vision loss then consider something different this holiday season. Vision Buddy is a Silicon Valley startup that has trailblazed the field of assistive technology for the Visually Impaired. As an all-in-one tool for those dealing with Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Retinitis Pigmentosa, and other common conditions it has become an overnight success just a short time from its conception. This Christmas they are introducing a new trial program at a lower price point than ever before!At Vision Buddy, constant improvement and innovation are necessary to create a product that can actually better the lives of people in the low vision community. The latest version, V2, improves the headset on all fronts with the utilization of 4k full HD, its 16 Megapixel camera, and improvements on all 3 of its viewing modes. Although the current version has received great feedback, many future developments are still on the way. Because it is the first visual assistance device with a focus on TV watching it also allows one to connect to any existing TV setup using its hub directly to any cable box or streaming device.The company has partnered with organizations all over the world such as CNIB , IALVS, and Vision Australia in an effort to reach more than just the U.S. from where it already has a well-established network. However, that didn’t seem to be enough for this Silicon Valley startup as they have just rolled out a new trial plan and access point for people looking to try the assistive technology of tomorrow without breaking the bank. Now for a limited time, Vision Buddy has a risk-free trial program to allow people to see what its flagship device can do for those dealing with vision impairments daily.This has completely torn down a financial barrier for many low-income people that have or know someone who has a visual impairment but cannot afford higher-end assistive devices and services. Vision Buddy wants to show the world what’s possible and that there’s more to assistive technology than just standard hand-held magnifier for reading and watching TV. This Christmas give the gift of sight. Give Vision Buddy.

