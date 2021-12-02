TempStars CEO Shares Insights with Dental Hygienists Graduating from Georgian College
TempStars has a long relationship with Georgian College, aligned with its commitment to helping dental professionals by building relationships and giving back.
We have a unique perspective given that TempStars has completed tens of thousands of temping and hiring contracts between dental offices, and hygienists and assistants.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the CEO of TempStars – North America’s largest and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, recently shared his insights on the dental industry with the graduating class of dental hygienists at Georgian College.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
Presenting virtually, Dr. Younger made some initial remarks and then fielded numerous questions from the group.
“I genuinely love speaking to new dental professionals, who are on the threshold of entering dentistry,” said Dr. Younger, who is also a practicing dentist. “We have a unique perspective given that TempStars has completed tens of thousands of temping and hiring contracts between dental offices, and hygienists and assistants. We have a real ‘finger in the pulse’ of the dental temping and hiring job market.
From a practical standpoint, Dr. Younger also talked about “What dental offices are seeking when looking to hire a great hygienist or dental assistant,” as well as, “How the new graduates can recognize and avoid then common pitfalls when looking for temping and hiring opportunities.”
He added that he benefits as much as the graduates do from the interaction.
“I like to stay connected and hear what’s top-of-mind as new grads are entering the field,” Dr. Younger said. “The questions, concerns and expectations of new graduates can change over time. It is really important that we adjust our services based on their feedback and make improvements over time.”
TempStars has a long relationship with Georgian College, aligned with its ongoing commitment to helping dental professionals by building relationships and giving back. For example, TempStars sponsors the “TempStars Award of Excellence” graduation award, which is presented to the dental hygienist who “exemplifies professionalism, dedication to clinical skills and patient care.” Dr. Younger is also on the Program Advisory Committee at Georgian College.
Dr. Younger added that one of TempStars’ other goals is to build new relationships with other dental education institutions in North America, which he views as “a great way to have a positive impact on dental professionals and set them up for future success.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 dental professional members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
