Rare comic books from the Silver and Bronze Age, just 20 total, will come up for bid Jan. 1 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Copy of Tales of Suspense #39 (March 1963), graded CGC 8.5, featuring the origin and first appearance of Iron Man, with iconic cover by Jack Kirby (estimate: $50,000-$80,000).

Copy of Fantasy Four #1 (Nov. 1961), graded CGC 8.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four and Moleman, with cover art by Jack Kirby (estimate: $50,000-$80,000).

Copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 (Aug. 1964), graded CGC 5.5 with the origin and first appearance of Spider-Man and first appearance of Aunt May and Uncle Ben (estimate: $50,000-$80,000).

Copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1 (March 1963), graded CGC 7.5, featuring the second appearance of Spider-Man, plus a retelling of his origin (estimate: $30,000-$50,000).