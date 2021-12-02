Get It Girl’s New Facebook Community Focuses on Empowering Women
Account serves as an online network for female education, support and empowermentLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maurqesha McAlister, founder of Get It Girl, is pleased to announce the launch of the company’s all-new Facebook page, meant to establish a community which will empower women through education, literacy and awareness.
In joining the welcoming community, visitors will have access to resources and support from women all over the world, but with the same mission, female empowerment. The page will serve as a library of helpful items like, self-care tips, news articles, exercise programs, and much more.
The Las Vegas-based company strives to help women and girls, alike, capture their goals by way of useful online content, whether webinars and both mentoring and outreach programs. McAlister initially launched the company shortly after the birth of her first daughter because of the importance of providing guidance per the availability of mentors and role models.
“Women are too often encouraged to work for others, rather than starting their own businesses,” said McAlister. “We plan on hosting events and conferences to help with the women empowerment movement and encourage women to use their talents and training to become entrepreneurs themselves.” The company also plans on launching a series of online courses and ebooks in the near future as well.
You can keep track of the company’s progress, as well as stay updated on news by joining the community at https://www.facebook.com/getitgirlllc
About Get It Girl, LLC
Get It Girl is on a mission to empower women and young girls who need a helping hand to achieve their life goals. The site provides resources, networking groups and programs that elevate education, employment, and mentoring opportunities. For more information, visit https://getitgirlsllc.com/
Maurqesha McAlister
Get It Girl LLC
getitgirlllc@gmail.com
