Blue Marble Geographics Doubles their Academic Scholarship Prize
Extending the submission deadline for the 2021 academic scholarship, Blue Marble also increases the monetary prize to $1000.
The annual scholarship award is one of the highlights of Blue Marble’s academic initiatives.”HALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics has increased the monetary prize for this year’s academic scholarship awarded to one graduate or undergraduate student. Submissions will continue to be accepted until December 31, 2021, and the winner will be announced at the GeoTalks 2022 virtual conference in January.
— David McKittrick, Outreach & Training Manager
With academic licensing options and a curriculum of academic labs to help teach the principles of GIS and geography, Blue Marble has invested in educating the next generation of GIS professionals. Included in these efforts is an annual academic scholarship, which, since 2018, has been awarded to a student who has demonstrated a high level of proficiency using Blue Marble software. For the current academic year, the award is being increased from $500 to $1000 and includes a personal license of Global Mapper Pro to aid in future education and professional work.
Recent winners of the Blue Marble academic scholarship include:
2018: James Heslington, a graduate student of the University of Exeter, who submitted a detailed report on the interpretation of surveying data on previous mine sites.
2019: Kelsi Schwind, a graduate student of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, who researched the impact of hurricanes on the coastline using drone data collection and structure from motion data processing.
2020: Erneste Ntakobangize, a graduate student of the University of Rwanda, who conducted a remote survey of a hydropower plant using done based data collection and principles of remote sensing.
“The annual scholarship award is one of the highlights of Blue Marble’s academic initiatives,” stated David McKittrick, Outreach and Training Manager. “Not only does it provide a deserving student with some well-earned recognition for their endeavors, but it also offers Blue Marble an opportunity to see some of the creative work being undertaken by tomorrow’s GIS professionals.”
Any undergraduate or graduate student attending a recognized institute of higher education studying geography, GIS, or incorporating these principles into other fields of study is encouraged to apply for this scholarship opportunity. Any written thesis, project report, or poster on any topic or theme involving the use of Global Mapper or Geographic Calculator will be considered in the award of this scholarship. For more information and to submit a project, please visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com/academic-programs/academic-scholarship-program/
###
ABOUT BLUE MARBLE GEOGRAPHICS: As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
cintiam@Bluemarblegeo.com