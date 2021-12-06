Demand for Premium Golden Pineapples Soaring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Caimito Fruits has enjoyed remarkable growth in its inaugural year. Now, with the festive season approaching and demand for premium golden pineapples soaring, the group of family-owned farms is ramping up its weekly planting plans and expanding its alliance, with 2022 set to be even bigger.
Launched earlier in 2021, Caimito Fruits is the unique Panama-based growers’ alliance consisting of family farms that specialize in cultivating the very best golden pineapples and shipping them by air to niche markets across Europe.
While traditionally Costa Rica has been the leading exporter by volume, Caimito Fruits is showcasing an alternative to markets across Europe. The family-owned farms that make up the alliance pride themselves on delivering the very highest quality pineapples possible, far exceeding the standards that many customers have become used to.
This superior quality, coupled with exceptional customer service, has seen the Panama brand exceed expectations for the year, with the farms currently shipping over 60,000 kilos of the finest golden pineapples each week by air. As retailers and consumers continue to notice the higher quality, demand for Caimito Fruits is continuing to rise, and the build-up for the festive season has been exceptionally busy, with the alliance increasing its current weekly planting plan alongside recruiting additional family farms in the local area.
Speaking after their debut year, James Gooden, Co-Founder of Caimito Fruits, added, “Since our launch, we have been amazed at the response we have received. We are committed to helping create jobs and support our local community, and this continued demand has enabled us to accelerate our expansion and rate by increasing our planting plan and welcoming even more farms into our alliance.
The run into Christmas has been particularly busy, and we are all really excited to see what 2022 has in store.”
For more information on Caimito Fruits, visit https://caimitofruits.com/.
James Gooden
