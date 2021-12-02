Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,979 in the last 365 days.

New Anthology on Breaking the Silence for Abuse Survivors Achieves #1 International Bestseller Status on Launch Day

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Silent Voice: Break the Silence by Janet Pfeifer and Marie Posthumus became a #1 international bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Poetry Anthologies, LGBTQ+ Poetry, Sexual Assault Biographies, and more.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/31NlKsJ

Our Silent Voice features stories, poems, and micro-essays from survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and domestic violence.

“It’s a means to speak out about what many endure in silence,” says Janet and Marie. “Our mission is to break that silence and create something fierce and relevant and in doing so, it became clear that our writers are on a journey to freedom from self-blame and stigma of assault.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Janet Pfeifer is an author and the co-directing editor of Our Silent Voice, which is a movement creating a safe space for victims of assault to share their stories and demolish stigmas surrounding abuse. A former corporate manager, she built her career by working with corporate leaders and client companies. She lives in Houston, TX with her husband and visits their children and eight grand-teens as often as they can. The grand-boys voted to call her GranJan.

Marie Posthumus is a writer as well as a co-editor and contributor to Our Silent Voice. Poet, painter, and entrepreneur, Marie has studied Mental Health First Aid and is a member of NAMI Houston. She has used her writing to foster understanding and compassion for people suffering from the tangled diagnosis of mental illness, trauma, and substance use disorder.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/31NlKsJ to purchase the book and to learn more.

Contact Info:
Janet Pfeifer and Marie Posthumus can also be reached at oursilentvoice.com.

Janet Pfeifer and Marie Posthumus
Our Silent Voice
mpjp@oursilentvoice.com

You just read:

New Anthology on Breaking the Silence for Abuse Survivors Achieves #1 International Bestseller Status on Launch Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.