12 Days of Casebook: Giving Back To Help Communities Go Forward
12 nonprofit organizations will receive a free 1-year “Casebook Prime” subscription for 5 users and onboarding support to Casebook’s, award-winning, platform.
At Casebook, We take our Public Benefit Corporation designation very seriously and see giving back as an important part of what we do,” said Tristan Louis, president and CEO of Casebook PBC.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casebook, the leading SaaS platform for human services, announced the launch of the “12 Days of Casebook” award campaign to celebrate giving Tuesday.
12 not-for-profit organizations will receive a free 1-year “Casebook Prime” subscription for up to 5 users and onboarding support to Casebook’s patented, award-winning, platform. Included in this effort is the ability for the organization to create and manage its own forms, add dynamic fields, and generate reports on all data capture via intake, case management, or our track software.
“At Casebook, We take our Public Benefit Corporation designation very seriously and see giving back as an important part of what we do,” said Tristan Louis, president and CEO of Casebook PBC. “At a time when software like ours is critically important to so many organizations, we wanted to allow more folks to produce data that will make it easier not only to deliver services but also to present funders with impact data.”
Through this effort, Casebook will give away a full year of its “prime” membership and cover the full cost of onboarding for 12 lucky organizations in human services. To enter the “12 days of Casebook” giveaways and get a chance to be selected, organizations should fill out our application to enter the contest. https://bit.ly/12Dayscbk.
This offer is available to 501c3 organizations focused on human services in the United States.
About Casebook PBC
Casebook PBC develops transformative software to promote best practices and drive improved outcomes in human and social services. Originally incubated by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, we are the developer of the patented, award-winning Casebook platform. Developed in close partnership with human services practitioners, Casebook is built specifically to serve the needs of those that serve others. Discover more about Casebook PBC at https://casebook.net.
