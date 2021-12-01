Brewster Announces $3.4M for Local Anti-Violence Efforts

HARRISBURG- December 1, 2021 – Violence prevention efforts in Allegheny County have been awarded more than $3.4 million in state grants, Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

The grants were part of the $30 million in funding secured in the most recent state budget by Senate Democrats in the midst of rising violence across the Commonwealth.

“Today’s grants are a good first step and an important shift in focus to neighborhood-based organizations that can put feet on the street and make personal connections in communities,” Brewster said. “There is more work to be done and we need the creative input from a variety of organizations to accomplish it.

Grant applications were processed by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and its School Safety and Security Committee. Brewster, a member of the committee, said the effort focused on neighborhood-based organizations. A quarter of the grant winners were organizations with budgets of less than $25,000.

Across Pennsylvania, $15.7 million was awarded today and PCCD will continue to review applications before awarding another $8.2 million in January. But grant applications outstripped available funding by 7-1, Brewster said.

“We have people in our communities who are ready to do the work necessary to mentor young people and intervene in volatile situations before violence erupts,” Brewster said. “With billions in American Rescue Plans sitting unused, we have a unique opportunity to make these investments.

For a complete list of grant awardees, click here.

###