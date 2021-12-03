Gecko Hospitality Hosts Seventh Annual “Turkey for Tots” Fundraiser
Hospitality Recruitment Firm Recognized for Focusing on Connecting People and Changing Lives, Hosts Its 7th Annual Event to Increase Food Pantry Supplies
It’s offensive to us at Gecko that in an area of such abundance, people are going hungry.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gecko Hospitality, the nation’s leading hospitality and restaurant recruiting firm, recently hosted it’s seventh annual “Turkeys for Tots” event. The event increases food supply awareness and raises money for local food pantries in Southwest Florida.
— Robert Krzak
Gecko Hospitality along with the Knights of Columbus donated a combined 500 turkeys to St. Joseph theWorker Food Pantry and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Moore Haven, FL on Friday November 26th.
“Over 70% of all children in Lee County Schools are eligible for free or reduced lunch,” states Gecko Hospitality’s President, Robert Krzak. “And in the hardest hit areas, rates are as high as 98%. Many of these children go without food after school and on weekends until they return on Monday. We are not okay with that!”
The recent pandemic has made it even more difficult. In addition to the children in Lee County and surrounding areas being without sufficient food supplies, currently one in six adults are considered food insecure. “This is why we host the “Turkeys for Tots” donation drive,” says Krzak. “It’s offensive to us at Gecko that in an area of such abundance, people are going hungry.”
Gecko Hospitality matched every donation dollar for dollar, doubling the donations for Southwest Florida’s local food pantries. Gecko started a GoFundMe page for accepting the donations that they will match.
About Gecko Hospitality
In the hospitality recruitment industry since 2000, Gecko Hospitality has built a reputation of trustworthiness, reliability, and partnership. Gecko’s recruiters have worked in the industry and are dedicated to specific territories they know inside and out creating a customer experience like no other. The company works closely with its clients to understand their culture, vision, and expectations. For someone searching for a new hospitality career, Gecko Hospitality can provide the opportunities with the best fit for their experience and talents.
