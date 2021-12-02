Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market | Cutting-edge Test Automation Systems to Drive Demand

Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market to reach worth of US$ 1.20 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2021 to 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market is projected to reach US$ 1.20 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers are integrated interfaces to perform, manipulate, record, and analyze various tests in test rigs. These systems assists technicians, engineers and scientists to perform multiple tests with high precision and in considerably less time. Ongoing technological advancements in the automotive sector that have led to the emergence of new-age vehicles coupled with continuously changing transportation regulations have increased the need for extensive testing. Consequently, volume of testing activities, workload, and complexity are increasing, which in turn is driving the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a negative impact on several industries including automotive, which led to the shutdown of multiple companies. Several automotive companies slashed their investment budget in R&D and reduced production capacities, which hampered the demand for test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers.

Expansion of Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

Transportation regulatory agencies have been introducing stringent guidelines to cater the growing emission levels from vehicles. For instance, China and India introduced new emission standards China 6 and BS VI in 2021, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to strengthen federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars. These new regulations have boosted the performance and emission testing requirement of vehicles. Moreover, automakers are continuously evolving their vehicle models with the integration of state-of-the-art technologies. These on-going developments of new-age vehicles with advanced powertrains further fuel the testing requirement and increase the complexity of tests. Therefore, automotive companies along with regulatory agencies, research institutes, and service stations are adopting test automation systems to cater this rise in magnitude and complexity of automotive tests. For instance, in 2019 SAKOR Technologies Inc. announced that it provided an automotive powertrain manufacturer with an advanced powertrain dynamometer test rig integrated with DynoLAB data acquisition and control system, which provides automation of the test procedures. Thus, ongoing developments coupled with rapidly changing regulatory scenario are driving the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market.

New generation vehicles are witnessing high popularity worldwide and automakers are concentrating their efforts to update their line of offerings with changing customer demands. This has led to a rise in the development and production of electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. A new report published by International Energy Agency, in April 2021, stated that global electric vehicle sales rose by 40%.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held a major share of the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market in 2020, which is attributable to the high production and R&D of passenger vehicles globally. However, sales of agricultural vehicles are anticipated to increase significantly the near future, followed by powersports vehicles. Rise in food demand and comparatively less agricultural land has created the need for mechanization of the agriculture sector, which in turn has boosted the sale of tractors, harvesters, and other farm machinery, thus driving the share held by the agricultural vehicle segment.

Based on the testing type, the performance test segment held a notable share of the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market in 2020 due to growing stringency of vehicle regulations. The simulation test segment is expected to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Testing of vehicles in environment increases the cost and time to market, which hampers revenues of automakers. This has boosted the inclination toward simulation testing, which recreates the actual load conditions and environmental scenarios in a lab. Simulation tests are also gaining popularity in the testing of new-age vehicles.

Regional Analysis of Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

In terms of region, the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe led the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market in 2020, owing to significant presence of automakers and their R&D facilities in the region. The share held by Europe was further boosted by the expansion of the motorsports industry. Motorsports events, such as rally cross and circuit racing, are majorly held in countries across Europe. Participating teams in these events are continuously conducting multiple tests on their vehicles to improve their vehicles’ performance, which further boost the demand for test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers. The test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to expansion of the automotive sector in the region.

Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Players

Prominent players operating in the global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market include Horiba Automotive, Power Test Inc., A&D Technology, SAKOR Technologies Inc., FEV Europe GmbH, Sierra Instruments, Dyne Systems Inc., Integral Powertrain, AIP GmbH & Co. KG, AVL GmbH, Unico LLC, SAJ TEST PLANT PVT. LTD., MAHLE Powertrain, Taylor Dynamometer, Rototest, KRATZER AUTOMATION AG, and Systems Technology Group, Inc.

