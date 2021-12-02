Bitmain Antminer S19A Pro Exclusive Opportunity with Vipera
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitmain has been pushing the forefront of ASIC mining since the company was founded in 2013, and by 2018 it had become the world's largest manufacturer of ASIC Miners. In the industry, Bitmain’s Antminers are considered some of the best hardware available and each year more powerful and energy-efficient models are released. This year is no exception. Just earlier this week, an announcement of Bitmains newest Antminer, the S19a Pro was confirmed alongside the model's specifications and an exclusive sales opportunity with a leading technology provider, Vipera.
The S19a Pro is built on the SHA-265 algorithm and is capable of mining digital coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Peercoin and many others. Capable of hitting hashrates of 110TH/s, this powerful new ASIC will need 30100 watts of power to reach a hash efficiency of 34 J/TH. A standard ethernet connection is required for the model to receive power and AC input is between 200 and 240 Volts. The S19A Pro will be another strong candidate from Bitmain in the disruptive and often busy industry that is digital mining as market value for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continue to rise and become more credible.
El Salvador this week announced they are utilizing bitcoin as a legal tender and invested nearly $203 million in adopting the new currency. The government recently purchased 550 bitcoins to help roll out the new financial plan. Countries across the world are embracing digital currencies and businesses and organizations have already taken steps towards the inclusion of cryptos such as Microsoft, Virgin Galactic, Burger King and Newegg, to name a few. As more countries, businesses and organizations follow suit and take action to implement digital currencies, it is expected that equipment used in the process will become more valuable.
Vipera, a high-end technology company with interests in cutting edge hardware and electronics confirmed earlier this week they have an exclusive opportunity to offer Bitmain’s Antminer S19A Pro to the world and are currently getting ready to accept pre-orders. New ASIC miners can be difficult to purchase based on an ever-growing demand from the industry and the purchasing power of large mining organizations. Vipera has consistently made an effort to secure stocks of new ASIC miners and create opportunities for individuals to move with the trends of new technologies.
Robert Webb
The S19a Pro is built on the SHA-265 algorithm and is capable of mining digital coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Peercoin and many others. Capable of hitting hashrates of 110TH/s, this powerful new ASIC will need 30100 watts of power to reach a hash efficiency of 34 J/TH. A standard ethernet connection is required for the model to receive power and AC input is between 200 and 240 Volts. The S19A Pro will be another strong candidate from Bitmain in the disruptive and often busy industry that is digital mining as market value for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continue to rise and become more credible.
El Salvador this week announced they are utilizing bitcoin as a legal tender and invested nearly $203 million in adopting the new currency. The government recently purchased 550 bitcoins to help roll out the new financial plan. Countries across the world are embracing digital currencies and businesses and organizations have already taken steps towards the inclusion of cryptos such as Microsoft, Virgin Galactic, Burger King and Newegg, to name a few. As more countries, businesses and organizations follow suit and take action to implement digital currencies, it is expected that equipment used in the process will become more valuable.
Vipera, a high-end technology company with interests in cutting edge hardware and electronics confirmed earlier this week they have an exclusive opportunity to offer Bitmain’s Antminer S19A Pro to the world and are currently getting ready to accept pre-orders. New ASIC miners can be difficult to purchase based on an ever-growing demand from the industry and the purchasing power of large mining organizations. Vipera has consistently made an effort to secure stocks of new ASIC miners and create opportunities for individuals to move with the trends of new technologies.
Robert Webb
Vipera LLC
+1 250-589-9119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other