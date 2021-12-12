letsps Travel – Launching on Kickstarter, the App That Makes Pet-Friendly Booking Simple

Take your pets with you wherever you go! Search or book from hundreds of pet-friendly hotels and more with your furry pal! Allow letsps Travel app to automatically build you an affordable base travel package for pet-friendly hotel, flight, cars and more!

LETSPS TRAVEL – ONE CLICK TO BOOK, ALWAYS PET-FRIENDLY, THE KEY TO ADVENTURE FOR YOU AND YOUR FURRY FRIEND

Not just another app for your pets, but a travel app streamlining all your worldwide pet travel needs at the click of a button, from flights to car services, and all in between.” — Obinna Ariri, Co-founder

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- letsps Travel, an app in development to break down the barriers between pets and the wide world of travel, is seeming more and more like the innovation that pet owners have been waiting for. letsps Travel, offers one-click simplicity and the convenience travelers need to find the ideal travel accommodations for all pet adventures.



Emphasizing convenience and choice, letsps Travel revolves around an interactive map and an advanced algorithm that customizes itineraries to each user's needs. It draws on a comprehensive database of pet-friendly hotels, flights, cars, cruises, and restaurants, taking the guesswork out of the booking process and freeing travelers to go anywhere and do anything with their furry friends by their sides.



As research has shown that 53% of travelers take their pets on holidays and 52% of pet owners prefer staying at pet-friendly hotels, letsps Travel seems poised to launch to a welcoming audience. It is a tool that leans into the way that people want to travel, not the way that they have been used to traveling. For business owners too, it entails a potential major opportunity, enhancing revenues and fostering more complete service.



Best of all, letsps Travel functions as a standalone app. That means it requires no extra effort for travelers, even simplifying the booking process down to its most basic components. This makes it, in turn, an excellent fit for the Kickstarter platform where the creators are currently looking to raise additional start-up capital, to shore up the budget that they have amassed through their own personal investments.



The campaign, which will be going live as of December 20, 2021, will pay for the remaining costs associated with pre-development, UX/UI development, app development, app testing, app deployment, and ongoing support. As a thank-you to everyone who contributes to the Kickstarter and voices their support before the campaign ends, the creators of letsps Travel have promised some limited-edition rewards, including early access to the app itself.



That is good news, of course, for pet owners who are well familiar with the challenges affecting pet-friendly travel. It comes at the right time, too: as destinations worldwide continue to fully reopen for the first time in more than a year, it seems fitting that travel would include the pets who have kept us all company!



Visit our kickstarter campaign page here to learn more.