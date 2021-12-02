Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,460 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: The Impact of Tax Increases on Food Retailers

Dec 2, 2021

Over the last year, America’s grocers stepped up and made the necessary investments to safely keep stores open and shelves stocked. Now, after one of the most challenging years for the food retail industry, lawmakers are proposing raising business taxes, which would make our job – feeding America – more difficult. In this video, FMI’s Vice President, Tax, Trade, Sustainability & Policy Development Andy Harig discusses the impact of raising taxes on the food industry amid COVID-19. 

 

QUESTION: What do you consider to be the most important tax issue facing your business today (e.g., changes to the federal corporate tax rate, state/local taxes, protecting LIFO, etc.)?

Share Your Response

 

 

You just read:

VIDEO: The Impact of Tax Increases on Food Retailers

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.