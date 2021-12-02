Ethical Data Pioneer, CitizenMe, Awarded MyData Operator Award 2021
The ethical data pioneer
CitizenMe, the unique Zero Party Data platform, joins elite global group of 30 companies recognised for ethical data practicesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyData named CitizenMe a winner of The MyData Operator Awards 2021. The award recognizes companies that have shown leadership by empowering individuals to control their personal data. All entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment to ethical personal data management by disclosing information about their operations for thorough scrutiny.
“We believe tools created by service providers that empower people with real choices over their data are rapidly becoming the norm for personal data and digital services. The current situation is unsustainable both from a human and a market perspective, as recent publicity on incumbent platforms such as Facebook again illustrates. So, we celebrate those organisations that put people first.” Teemu Ropponen, General Manager at MyData Global, says.
The MyData Operator Award shows that ethical alternatives exist and provide value for companies and users alike. Only a total of 30 companies and organisations have received the Award to date. CitizenMe is a unique platform that focuses on creating a new alternative known as Zero Party Data. To learn more about Zero Party Data, search for the LinkedIn Group ‘Zero Party Data - Experts’.
With over 7.5 million transactions, CitizenMe is pioneering a different approach for digital citizens to gain control over their data and still interact with businesses. CitizenMe also assists businesses in transforming their insight and innovation practices using ethical, accurate data through our CitizenMe Marketplace Exchange portal.
CitizenMe has worked with some of the biggest global brands including, Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Unilever, GSK, BBC, amongst many others. Its platform focuses on data ethics, transparency, and higher quality data.
