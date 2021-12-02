M&S Acquisition Unlikely As Christmas Sales Soar, Say Private Equity Experts HULT Private Capital

British high street icon, Marks and Spencer bounce back post-pandemic

American private equity giant continues to circle British high street legends, but with Christmas set to deliver the year's high, could it be out of reach?

If the latest figures from Marks & Spencer didn’t look so bullish, I would brace myself for the takeover without hesitation, but I think the post-pandemic numbers show fantastic bounce-back,” — John Hudson, Senior Investment Advisor at HULT Private Capital