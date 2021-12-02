EAS Antennas Market 2021: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The global EAS antennas market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the market based on its segments including type, end use and region.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electronic article surveillance (EAS) antenna is a component of the loss prevention system that is utilized for minimizing the instances of shoplifting and theft in retail stores. It is usually placed at entry/exit doors to detect the passage of unauthorized items and is often used with smart security tags that are recognized by the antennas to set off the alarm. EAS antennas offer various advantages, such as brand enhancement, covert nature, suitability for delicate fabrics, improved product safety, cost-effectiveness, convenient open display of products, etc.

Global EAS Antennas Industry Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the retail sector and the widespread adoption of source tagging systems are some of the key factors driving the EAS antennas market. Furthermore, supermarkets and mass merchandise stores are adopting high-quality security systems, such as EAS antennas, for providing their consumers with a smooth shopping experience by minimizing interference.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including improvements in radio frequency (RF) technology, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements offer a lower rate of false alarms, ultra-wide detection distance, strong anti-interference capabilities, high stability, etc. Other factors, such as the increasing levels of urbanization and growing investments in smart security systems, are anticipated to drive the EAS antennas market in the coming years.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Global EAS Antennas Market Segmentation:

Type

End use

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global EAS antennas industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

