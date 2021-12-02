Bangkok Riverside Fest 2022 Celebrates the Best of Thai Art, Music, Food and Fun
Mark your calendars for a weekend of good vibes by the river, foodie favourites, music and boat races from February 25-27th 2022.
Minor International (MINT:MINT)BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bangkok Riverside Fest returns in 2022 with the announcement of new dates from 25th – 27th February. The event promises unforgettable evenings of music, art, food and fun by the banks of the Chaopraya River next to Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort.
An extensive variety of family friendly, high quality entertainment is promised over the event. Including live music concerts from Thailand’s top bands and DJ’s, fire work displays every night, kid’s arts and crafts and fun fair rides and a wide selection of pop-ups from Thailand’s top restaurants. This year, browse an endless array of collections at our curated market from Instagram’s best designers selling one off fashion pieces and quirky items.
Showcasing the best of Thai culture, the 2022 Fest also features dragon boat races on the river. Eight teams will paddle uniquely Thai designed boats decorated with artistic elephant themed sculptures with tails inspired by traditional fish motifs.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation to support the welfare of Thailand’s wild and captive Asian Elephants.
Visit https://www.helpingelephants.org/ to learn more.
Keep up to date with information about February’s activity and entertainment lineup on our website: www.bangkokriversidefest.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
