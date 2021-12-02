Amy Salapski of Cambium Development Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AURORA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cambium is the part of the tree where cells reproduce and grow. When a tree is nurtured with sunlight, water and nutrients, its growth is accelerated through the rings of the cambium.

Amy Salapski is the founder of Cambium Development Group, where she accelerates individual and organizational growth through coaching, leadership development and organizational development.

Amy’s mission is to nurture professional and personal growth and to empower people to achieve their absolute best. Amy works with organizations as well as individuals to help reach their leadership and professional development goals.

“As a leader, your success and your results are measured through what your team is able to deliver. That's a completely different mindset,” says Amy. “So, one of the most powerful aspects of a coach is being a sounding board to fully form and strengthen your ideas before you implement them. It’s about leading with vision, developing your team, and empowering them to act on your vision.”

Amy works with individuals focused on self-development and with emerging leaders whose organizations have identified their growth potential and are investing in their development.

“When you work with people that are motivated to grow and learn, they're excited about the potential for their career and they're willing to roll up their sleeves and do whatever work they need to do to accelerate their path,” says Amy.

Amy has worked in every level of leadership from entry-level supervisors all the way up to an organizational department head. Prior to launching Cambium, Amy held leadership positions for about 25 years. She left corporate America to open her own practice and expand her reach to multiple organizations.

Amy has a passion for women in leadership.

“Women often struggle with things like confidence, imposter syndrome, advocating and negotiating for themselves, and balancing the demands of work and life.

“I have found that when I work with women, particularly in a group coaching environment, we are able to create a very strong bond and almost lifelong network of support,” says Amy. “When you bring a group of women together, they tend to be vulnerable, authentic and transparent. They aren't worried about how they're being perceived so they immediately build trust with each other, which accelerates their development.”

Close Up Radio will feature Amy Salapski in an interview with Jim Masters on December 6th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.cambiumdevelopment.com