Product Innovations Help The G-CSF Market Players Gain Competitive Advantages

The Business Research Company’s Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the granulocyte colony stimulating factors market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in September 2020, Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company collaborated with Lonza and Catalent to expand manufacturing of COVID-19 therapeutic candidate Lenzilumab. Lenzilumab is the patented Humaneered® anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody with the potential to prevent and treat cytokine storm, which is believed to cause the acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19 cases.

The increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is another key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF market. The prophylaxis with G-CSF decreases the occurrence of febrile neutropenia (FN), allowing patients to receive and stay on myelosuppressive chemotherapy. The current use of G-CSF prophylaxis offers significant benefits including reducing incidents of febrile neutropenia by 3.3 million and cases of chemotherapy reduced dosage intensity by less than 85%, over the next 10 years. Therefore, the increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor is expected to drive the growth of the G-CSF market.

The global G-CSF market size reached a value of nearly $5.00 billion in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.3% since 2015, primarily due to high uptake of biosimilars in the EU and USA and COVID impact. The G-CSF market is expected to grow from $5.00 billion in 2020 to $5.72 billion in 2025 at a rate of 2.7%. The global G-CSF market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 and reach $7.76 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global G-CSF market are Amgen Inc., Coherus Biosciences Inc., Sandoz (Novartis), Biocon/Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutcals Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global G-CSF market, accounting for 50.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the G-CSF market will be Middle East, and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.9% and 11.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Africa where the G-CSF markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.6% and 5.0% respectively.

TBRC’s global G-CSF market report is segmented by type into lenograstim (granocyte), filgrastim (neupogen, zarzio, nivestim, accofil), long acting (pegylated) filgrastim (pegfilgrastim, neulasta, pelmeg, ziextenco), lipegfilgrastim (lonquex), by application into oncological diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiencies, chronic and autoimmune disorders, others, by product into tablet, capsule, others.

The pegfilgrastim market was the largest segment of the G-CSF market segmented by type, accounting for 77.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the filgrastim segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the granulocyte colony stimulating factors market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market 2021 - By Type (Pegfilgrastim, Filgrastim, Lenograstim), By Application (Oncology, Blood Disorders, Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market overview, forecast G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market size and growth for the whole market, G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market segments, and geographies, G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market trends, G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

