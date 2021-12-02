Inertial Navigation System Market 2021: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertial navigation system (INS) represents a navigation system that calculates the gravitational force, velocity, and directional orientation of a moving object. It is a computer-based mechanism that generally includes an accelerometer, sensors, and gyroscopes. The gyroscope is employed in this system to measure the angular velocity of objects such as ships, drones, aircraft, etc., using sensors, whereas the accelerometer measures the degree of change in their speed. In addition to this, INS is utilized where enhanced accuracy and high performance are crucial determining factors. As a result, it finds wide-ranging applications in the production of guided military weapons and commercially produced games, computers, cameras, medical appliances, etc.

Global Inertial Navigation System Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) is one of the key factors driving the inertial navigation system market. In line with this, the elevating utilization of these vehicles in defense weaponry for counterattacking, deactivating underwater mines, port security, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, INS forms an essential component of UUVs that are also used in various scientific and oceanographic studies for mapping the ocean bed. Besides this, the rising product requirement in the aerospace sector to accurately calculate the velocity and altitude of celestial objects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the advent of numerous advanced technologies, including light-powered and compact-sized navigation systems that are integrated with ring laser gyro (RLG) and fiber optic gyro (FOG), is anticipated to fuel the inertial navigation system market over the forecasted period.

Browse complete report with tables of contents and list of figures & tables: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/inertial-navigation-systems-market

Global Inertial Navigation System Market Segmentation:

Type

End use

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global inertial navigation system industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Report: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/green-bio-solvents-market

Global Bio-adhesives Market Report: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/bioadhesives-market

Global Plastic Films Market Report: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/plastic-films-market

Global Mass Spectrometry Market Report: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/mass-spectrometry-market

About us: Syndicated Analytics is a market research firm that offers consulting services and provides comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports. Our team, consisting of experienced researchers and analysts from diverse industries, is deeply committed to the quality of the information and insights delivered to the clients which range from small and medium enterprises to Fortune 1000 companies. They are able to achieve this by studying the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market as well as staying up to date with the current and the evolving trends of the industry. Our set of syndicated as well as customized market reports thus help the clients to gain a better view of their competitive landscape, overcome various industry-related challenges and formulate revenue generating business strategies.

Contact Info:

Katherine Shields

Senior Sales & Marketing Manager

74 State St

Albany, New York 12207

United States of America

Phone No.: +1-213-316-7435

Email Address: sales@syndicatedanalytics.com