The Bachelor Murder Mystery Premieres in Hollywood
The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor is premiering on Saturday, Dec 4th.
We are excited to welcome the world back to the lifestyle and take the audience on an emotional journey”UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if an international playboy decides to run for president but is victim to an attempted murder on election day by one of his many aspirant first ladies? That is the premise of the outrageous new parody of murder mystery thrillers, The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? This outrageous spoof makes its Hollywood red carpet premiere Saturday December 4th at the historic Laemmle Glendale Theater.
— Rich Twilling
The film is directed by prominent sports entertainment journalist and host Rich Twilling and stars multimedia personality The Showstopper Shawn Valentino, Miss USA finalist Toneata Morgan, director Tremain Hayhoe and a cast of over fifty beautiful models.
The film is the latest in The Bachelor Party movie saga after the success of The Playboy’s Impossible Mission and It’s a Wonderful Lifestyle. Who Murdered the Bachelor is a riff on classic detective and spy films such as Clue, Psycho, Mission: Impossible and Knives Out. Movie aficionados will delight in the references to famous mystery motion pictures.
The plot revolves around a famous bachelor living a fantasy lifestyle who faces a crisis of conscience when he discovers a global pandemic threatens mankind. Believing he is the only person who can save the planet, he decides to run for president. Unfortunately, the numerous ladies in his life would kill to be his first lady. The hilarious hijinks begin with the increasingly absurd murder attempts on the bachelor’s life.
Valentino has had a long media career promoting his jet-setting bachelor lifestyle that began on the Britney Spears inspired Womanizers episode of The Tyra Bank Show. He has also been featured as the international playboy on The Dr. Phil Show, Fear Factor, Take Me Out and the Vice Media documentary, The Showstopper: The Next Hugh Hefner. Morgan is an award winning actress who was discovered by Valentino for a Miss Teen California Pageant. She has went on to a flourishing career with roles such as Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and as herself in the reality series Temptation Island. Twilling is a respected journalist and was one of the early innovators of wrestling podcasts. Hayhoe reprises his infamous villain rock star villain role. Gold record-winning hip hop artist C-Tru provides the soundtrack.
Press and media are invited by Red Carpet Productions to the red carpet screening at the Glendale Laemmle Theater on December 4th.
The Bachelor Murder Mystery will soon be available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other streaming platforms.
Check out their official trailer on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxAkOtiZQew
Richard Twilling
Red Carpet Productions
manager@redcarpetlifestyleproductions.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? | OFFICIAL 4K TRAILER