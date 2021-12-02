2021 Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation Honoree Night Celebration

The Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus.

RKW celebrates our honorees, our loyal sponsors and donors who have supported our cause over the years; and finalists from our Virtual 5K Lupus Stride Walk/Run.

No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.” — Calvin Coolidge