2021 Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation Honoree Night Celebration
RKW celebrates our honorees, our loyal sponsors and donors who have supported our cause over the years; and finalists from our Virtual 5K Lupus Stride Walk/Run.
No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.”NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, Inc. (RKW), celebrates our honorees during our 2021 RKW Honoree Night. We are celebrating our loyal sponsors and donors who have supported our cause over the years; as well as the finalists from our Virtual 5K Lupus Stride Walk/Run. In addition to recognizing our sponsors and donors, the RKW Foundation will be presenting an award donation for Lupus research to our trailblazing Lupus research scientist Dr. Barbara Vilen, Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology/Immunology, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This celebration takes place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 7:00 P.M., at Gators of East Meadow, with a dinner reception at 2366 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554.
— Calvin Coolidge
The Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus. As a sponsor to the Rose Garden Scholarship Fund, the foundation will award scholarships to women afflicted with Lupus pursuing a college degree in the areas of engineering, science, mathematics, medicine, or law, thus assisting them financially to pursue their education.
As Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation continues their diligent work in raising funds for Lupus research in this pandemic, we are delighted to honor Maura Nicolosi of Nicolosi Law Firm, Frank C. Dell'Amore of Jaspan Schlesinger LLP, Imran and Syed Ali in memory of Maryann Ahsan, Monica Fogarty of Organic Life by Monica, Maurice Reilley of The Metropolitan Mortgage Officers Society, Alan J. Fin of Flushing Bank, Loredana Maliziola and Ridgewood Savings Bank, for their continuous dedication and support throughout the years.
Ticket price is $50. For more information about the 2021 RKW Honoree Night, and to learn more about the Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, please visit our website at www.rkwfoundation.org.
Marcia Witter-Williams
Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, Inc.
+1 347-973-5207
info@rkwfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other