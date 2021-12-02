Broadway on the Lawn Presents - Elf The Musical at Downtown Summerlin
Dance Dynamics will be conducting it's Winter Holiday Production of Elf The Musical. It will be held at Downtown Summerlin - December 17-21, for 8 shows.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elf the Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf.
The ticket price for this musical is $0-11. We have FREE General Admission on a first come basis. General Admission requires you to bring your own chair or blanket. General Admission area is the rear or the side of VIP Seating.
With VIP Seating you grab a front and center seat to the show. VIP gives you a chair and the best location to view the show. Bring your warm blankets and get ready for a holiday treat. Support the program and buy a VIP Seat today!
Don't be a cotton headed ninny muggin & reserve your tickets for this show now!
You can order tickets (FREE or VIP) via this link: www.ddshowtickets.com
If you have any questions, contact us at help@wearedd.com or call 702.254.6712
Downtown Summerlin - Broadway on the Lawn, December 17-21, 2021 for 8 shows. The address is at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89135 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin.
Tory Teunis
Dance Dynamics
+1 702-254-6712
help@dancedynamicslv.com
