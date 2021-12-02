Global Industrial PC Market Analysis By End User (Service Industry, Discrete Industry, Process Industry)
Stratistics MRC report, Industrial PC Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Trends, Size, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial PC Market is accounted for $4.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of industrial IoT and the need for resource optimization in manufacturing industries. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Some of the key players in Industrial PC Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, Protech Technologies, General Electric Co, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co KG, Omron Corporation, Crystal Group Inc, The Contec Group, Acnodes, Advantech CO, Four-Faith, Kontron AG, Phoenix Contact, Vartech Systems Inc, and Logic Supply.
