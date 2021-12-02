Gardner-White partners with PC Miracles to help growing furniture chain stay safe and secure

PC Miracle book PC Miracle Garner-White

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last year, business has only gotten busier at Gardner-White, Michigan’s #1 furniture and mattress store. During COVID-19 – with people sitting on their sofas for days on end and ordering new ones online – there was a need for a stronger technology footprint to help ring up all those new sales, manage inventory, track a growing workforce and schedule home deliveries.

“With the pandemic, people are paying more attention than ever to their home living spaces. They want new fabrics, comfortable working spaces and outdoor living environments, and they want it all fast,” said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White.

The Michigan family-owned furniture and mattress company needed a technology makeover to keep up with the boom in business. So, in March 2020, they hired PC Miracles, an IT solution firm headquartered in Pontiac, to update their technology, offer backup Cloud-based services, provide around-the-clock support, offer cyber-security solutions, and more.

And, with a global surge in cyber-attacks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this partnership couldn’t have happened at a better time to keep Gardner-White protected.

“Technology is critical. We can’t afford gaps. PC Miracles helped us set up the right solution so our transactions are safe and our data is secure. That piece of mind is important to the success of our family business. We want to recommend in-stock items and guarantee deliveries with certainty for our customers. Data makes that happen,” said Stewart.

She added that their busiest times are evenings and weekends, and she is grateful that PC Miracles is always there when they need them.

“As we expand, we continually revisit our computer network with PC Miracles to make sure we have all the proper protocols in place. They helped us structure a technology grid that works for our growing business,” she said.

Top-Notch IT Services

Dan Izydorek, CEO of PC Miracles, founded the company in 1994 when he was only 16 years old. In that time, he moved from being a one-person web design shop to a full-service IT firm where he and 32 employees manage the technology of multiple Michigan companies.

“We are a complete outsourced IT department for these companies. To move the needle for my clients, I focus on delivering better productivity, lower risk, guidance, strategy, and advice to help them create a long-term plan, a detailed roadmap, and budgets based on what their objectives are,” he said.

Some of the services PC Miracles delivered to Gardner-White include:

Providing onsite and remote technical support to the entire Gardner-White team

Updating their Wi-Fi networks to make them faster and more reliable for employees and guests

Installing multiple layers of security on the company networks and computers

Streamlining the new hire process to make it more efficient

Offering regular cyber security training for employees

Regularly scheduling Strategic Business Reviews to ensure that Gardner-White is on track regarding overall security, stability and long-term planning

“Companies need to make sure they’re prepared – not if they have a cyber security issue but when. We help them set up a disaster recovery plan, and then we manually test their backups and disaster recovery plans every quarter. We also make sure they stay up-to-date with the newest security software to prevent ransomware from getting into their systems in the first place,” said Izydorek, who studied computer science at Oakland University.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, PC Miracles’ work has more than doubled. Companies have been turning to Izydorek and his team to help them adapt to their new remote working environments.

“Working from home brings a whole different gamut of threats to a business. People are your main vulnerability when it comes to cyber threats. They don’t have sufficient training on how to detect fake emails and phishing. All it takes is clicking on one link or opening one attachment to compromise your business’ network,” said Izydorek.

That’s why it’s crucial to Izydorek to offer ongoing training to all of his clients – educating staff on how to identify fraudulent emails, protect themselves from a security breach and be aware of the latest cyber threats.

“Cyber-crime today can’t be ignored. The more educated you are regarding the many facets of cyber-crime today and the cyber security measures you need to implement to keep your network safe, the more confident you’ll be never to face a nightmare scenario where you risk losing productivity, sales, customers, money and ultimately your business,” he said.

For more information about PC Miracles and their services, visit www.pcmiracles.com. For more information about Gardner-White, visit www.gardnerwhite.com.




