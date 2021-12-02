THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2021
Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY22
Additional Legislative Items are Possible
Possible Postponed Suspensions (15 votes)
- H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2364 – Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2930 – Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)