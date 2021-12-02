NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana Unveils a New And Improved Website
A New and improved website to better serve individuals with their workforce needs.MONROE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOVA (New Opportunities Vision and Achievement) Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana is unveiling today, November 30, 2021, an updated and improved website to better serve individuals with their workforce needs.
Mr. Paul West, Executive Director said, “NOVA is so excited and thankful to be unveiling this new and updated website. It will provide greater access to resources and information to those that are eagerly want to pursue a Career Path. The new site is fresh, lively, informative, easy to navigate, and will be participant and employer-driven to meet the needs of Monroe / West Monroe and the surrounding parishes of Northeast Louisiana. We wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our services. The site now features a cleaner look and feel, blog, information about classes and participant forms, donations, and an events calendar.”
NOVA is committed to being Your Workforce Connection, as a 501 © (3) non-profit organization. NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana is dedicated to growing the regional economy by serving as a job intermediary. NOVA connects the workforce needs of employers with training entities and with residents of Northeast Louisiana to create long-term value for employers, participants, and the community. Visit NOVA at www.novanela.org.
