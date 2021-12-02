Zabble Chosen to be Technology Partner for The Recycling Partnership’s newly launched Do You Recycle? Challenge

Multi-family complexes in Atlanta, GA to receive recycling education and assistance

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zabble, a leader in zero waste intelligence for sustainable buildings, has been chosen as the technology partner on The Recycling Partnership new challenge to reduce waste emissions from local multi-family dwellings (MFDs) in Atlanta. The Do You Recycle? Challenge aims to engage as many as 100 Multi-family properties over the course of 12 months providing comprehensive training and education to participants. Zabble’s platform will accurately measure and track waste stream analytics for properties participating in the Challenge to improve the quality and amount of recyclables.

Zabble Zero, a zero waste management platform, revolutionizes the waste industry with proprietary data collection processes which utilizes AI. Zabble Zero’s customizable Mobile Tagging software

- Automates bin fullness measurement and recommends contamination items per bin, per building

- Notifies stakeholders instantly on finding and resolving issues

- Allows real-time access to aggregated data through an interactive dashboard

The Recycling Partnership’s Senior Program Manager Cecilia Shutters said, “The City of Atlanta has allowed multi-family properties to provide their own service, and manage on-site recycling education. The Recycling Partnership, along with a coalition of local non-profit partners, will provide participating properties comprehensive outreach and waste stream analytics with the help of the Zabble Zero product. The goal of the Do You Recycle? Challenge is to reduce recycling contamination and increase recycling participation.”

Zabble’s CEO and Founder Nik Balachandran said, “We are excited our AI-based Mobile Tagging tech with real-time analytics will help The Recycling Partnership and the community partners close the loop with identifying granular bin-level details to boost recycling rates for multi-family communities across the City of Atlanta.“

To learn more about this program or AI technology for bin-level waste monitoring, contact team@zabbleinc.com.

About Zabble

Zabble’s mission is to enable organizations to achieve zero waste by using mobile and AI technology to automate waste management workflows and analytics for commercial buildings to lower their financial, operational, and environmental footprint. Since 2019, Zabble has been working with leading educational institutions, hospitals and corporate campuses like UCSF and has helped recover more than 10 million pounds of resources from ending up at landfills and avoided more than 1500 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Website: https://www.zabbleinc.com