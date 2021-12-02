How 11 Minutes of Exercise Can Help One Live Longer
Surprising — and specific — takeaways from new fitness research
It's no secret that exercise is key to a healthier and longer life. As some people have likely heard, federal guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week. Think: five days of 30-minute workouts like brisk walking, dancing or cycling. The guidelines also call for at least two sessions of strength training per week.
But how much exercise do people really need to get life-extending benefits? Is 150 minutes a week the optimal amount of exercise for a long life, or should one strive for more? What if one measures one's exercise in steps, not minutes? And how many years do other types of exercise, like strength and balance training, add?
Recent studies on the links between activity and longevity help shed light on those and other questions — with some surprising takeaways for older adults in particular. (For instance, more doesn't appear to be more when it comes to strength training, while stretching emerges as a potential lifesaver.) Here's what research and experts say about the right dose of exercise to enhance one's lifespan.
If one unable to do the recommended 150 minutes a week, one may be tempted not to bother getting off the couch. But that would be a mistake, because research shows that even small amounts of exercise give one a longevity boost, says William E. Kraus, M.D., past president of the American College of Sports Medicine.
For example, a 2020 study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that just 11 minutes a day of “moderate-to-vigorous” activity significantly lengthened the lifespans of people who spend most of their day sitting.
In another study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, people who exercised a little but didn’t meet the physical activity recommendations were still 20 percent less likely to die in a 14-year period than those who did no activity at all.
“There is no least amount of exercise one needs to do,” says Kraus, a professor in the division of cardiology medicine at Duke University, who helped write the 2018 activity guidelines. “It turns out that anything is better than nothing." In other words, not being able to hit 100 or 150 minutes for whatever reason shouldn't discourage one from accomplishing smaller amounts..... read more
