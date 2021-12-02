Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,977 in the last 365 days.

Enginuity Power Systems Announces A Second Capital Raise Through StartEngine

Enginuity Power Systems is a 100% Made in the USA company based in Alexandria, VA.

Enginuity Power Systems is a 100% Made in the USA company based in Alexandria, VA.

StartEngine

StartEngine

E|ONE is the 'Heart of the Home'. Make your home the smartest house in the neighborhood.

E|ONE is the 'Heart of the Home'. Make your home the smartest house in the neighborhood.

The first round raised $1.14 million+ in investment commitments to support commercialization of the E|ONE

We are excited to announce a second round of capital raise with StartEngine. The first round was a great success, exceeding expectations with $1.14 million+ in investment commitments...”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is thrilled to announce another investment opportunity through StartEngine. The Company continues its development and market availability of the E|ONE micro-Combined Heat and Power system.

“We are excited to announce a second round of capital raise with StartEngine. The first round was a great success, exceeding expectations with $1.14 million+ in investment commitments, adding more than 340 investors to the Enginuity Power Systems family. This capital raise validates our patented innovation and the value of an all-in-one energy efficient appliance for home and commercial energy needs,” says Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer of Enginuity Power Systems.

Enginuity’s proprietary, low emission engine technology enables combined heat and power and other advanced generation products for home, commercial and military use. These new products are among the first in a generation to deliver electricity, hot water and heat on demand. The E|ONE and E|TWO power products allow homeowners and businesses to reduce utility bills while operating both on and off the grid and can integrate seamlessly with battery and solar. Additionally, the Ruggedized Intelligent Hybrid Generator Set (RIHGS) provides reliable power and storage for potential in-theater deployment. Enginuity has built multiple prototypes and plans to take orders late next year for delivery in 2023.

Learn more about the opportunity at the Start Engine funding portal: www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity

About Enginuity Power Systems:
Formed in 2015, Enginuity has developed, patented, and prototyped the next generation of high- efficiency engine technology and is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about Enginuity
Power Systems by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following
Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and
Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems

Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
brian@pinstripesmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Enginuity Power Systems and StartEngine

You just read:

Enginuity Power Systems Announces A Second Capital Raise Through StartEngine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.