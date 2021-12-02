Enginuity Power Systems Announces A Second Capital Raise Through StartEngine
The first round raised $1.14 million+ in investment commitments to support commercialization of the E|ONE
We are excited to announce a second round of capital raise with StartEngine. The first round was a great success, exceeding expectations with $1.14 million+ in investment commitments...”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is thrilled to announce another investment opportunity through StartEngine. The Company continues its development and market availability of the E|ONE micro-Combined Heat and Power system.
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer
“We are excited to announce a second round of capital raise with StartEngine. The first round was a great success, exceeding expectations with $1.14 million+ in investment commitments, adding more than 340 investors to the Enginuity Power Systems family. This capital raise validates our patented innovation and the value of an all-in-one energy efficient appliance for home and commercial energy needs,” says Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer of Enginuity Power Systems.
Enginuity’s proprietary, low emission engine technology enables combined heat and power and other advanced generation products for home, commercial and military use. These new products are among the first in a generation to deliver electricity, hot water and heat on demand. The E|ONE and E|TWO power products allow homeowners and businesses to reduce utility bills while operating both on and off the grid and can integrate seamlessly with battery and solar. Additionally, the Ruggedized Intelligent Hybrid Generator Set (RIHGS) provides reliable power and storage for potential in-theater deployment. Enginuity has built multiple prototypes and plans to take orders late next year for delivery in 2023.
Learn more about the opportunity at the Start Engine funding portal: www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity
About Enginuity Power Systems:
Formed in 2015, Enginuity has developed, patented, and prototyped the next generation of high- efficiency engine technology and is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about Enginuity
Power Systems by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following
Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and
Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems
Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
brian@pinstripesmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Enginuity Power Systems and StartEngine