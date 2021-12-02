Submit Release
Inslee issues 'Workforce Training Boards' directive

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a Workforce Training Boards directive to ensure a system-wide focus on achieving equitable economic recovery for all, placing an emphasis on serving and tracking the impact of state partnerships on moving the most disadvantaged Washingtonians towards economic self-sufficiency.

The action directs executive agency partners responsible for administering workforce development programs, including relevant partners at the Employment Security Department and Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board, to work collaboratively on performance accountability measures that inform policymakers on the workforce system’s impact serving these focus communities, and to develop tools for policymakers and partners to assess our progress over time. It further requests that other workforce development partners, including local workforce development councils that receive federal WIOA dollars through state workforce programs, assist in the implementation of this directive.

Read the full directive here.

