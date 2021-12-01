Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - December

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 10,500 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in December. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam Nov 29-Dec 3 1,080 Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road Nov 29-Dec 3 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Nov 29-Dec 3 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Nov 29-Dec 3 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Nov 29-Dec 3 100 Riverside Pond Dec 6-10 900 Parkcenter Pond Dec 6-10 700 Wilson Springs North Pond Dec 6-10 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Dec 6-10 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Dec 6-10 100 Wilson Creek Dec 6-10 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam Dec 13-17 1,080 Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road Dec 13-17 1,080 Caldwell Rotary Pond Dec 13-17 400 Esther Simplot Pond Dec 13-17 700 Wilson Springs North Pond Dec 13-17 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Dec 13-17 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Dec 13-17 100 Marsing Pond Dec 13-17 450 Dick Knox Pond Dec 20-24 700 Sawyers Pond Dec 20-24 300 Wilson Springs North Pond Dec 20-24 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Dec 20-24 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Dec 20-24 100 Wilson Creek Dec 20-24 250 Wilson Springs North Pond Dec 27-31 125 Wilson Springs South Pond Dec 27-31 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Dec 27-31 100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.